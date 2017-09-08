Newsmaker of the Week: Livingston Parish

The pictures of Livingston Parish after last year’s floods showed a community brought to its knees after years of extraordinary growth. Major retail centers were inundated; whole neighborhoods were wiped out. There were those, in the immediate aftermath of the Louisiana Flood of 2016, who quietly wondered: Would the parish ever fully recover?

A year later, the answer it seems is yes.

Parish officials and real estate experts this week unveiled their surprising findings after studying the markets and observing first-hand the recovery efforts: the region is coming back in a big way.

Tenants in places like Juban Crossing are almost all rebuilt. Schools rebounded, and the vast majority of students are back in their classes. The residential market is showing resilience, which is expected to buoy the commercial sector.

But the past year of reckoning with the flood also leaves Livingston Parish with lingering questions about how to weather the next big storm. The long-term fate of the National Flood Insurance Program is set to be debated in Congress later this year, and local officials are working to build millions of dollars worth of projects to mitigate future flooding.

In many ways, Livingston Parish is not unique; officials in East Baton Rouge and Ascension, as well as places like Houston, are grappling with increasingly severe weather events and are coming to the realization that many cities and regions are wholly unprepared.

Several infrastructure projects are underway or proposed for Livingston Parish, such as retention ponds and drainage projects as well as the long-sought Comite River Diversion project. East Baton Rouge is conducting a comprehensive study of the area’s stormwater system.

In the meantime, the people of Livingston Parish are going back home.

—Sam Karlin