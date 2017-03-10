Newsmaker of the Week: Investar Bank

Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank will buy Citizens Bancshares of Ville Platte, taking over its three Acadiana-area locations, in a deal valued at $45.8 million, the two banks announced on Wednesday.

Citizens Bancshares, also known as Citizens Bank, has locations in Ville Platte, Mamou and Pine Prairie that will be rebranded as Investar branches once the deal closes in the third quarter. The deal does not include any locations of Citizens Bank and Trust, a separate company that is based in Plaquemine and has several Baton Rouge branches.

Investar President and CEO John D’Angelo says the move is in line with the bank’s expansion strategy.

“We see tremendous value in the acquisition of this 40-year-old franchise that includes a loyal customer base and which brings an attractive cost of funds,” he says in a statement.

The boards of both banks have approved the purchase, which is subject to regulatory approvals.

Investar posted strong gains over the last year, with the company up 6.9 points over this time last year. The growth was in line with other publicly traded banks in Louisiana in 2016.

If the deal is approved, Citizens believes the acquisition will help improve its financial position, giving its branches access to the resources of the larger Investar Bank. At the end of 2016, Citizens had around $35.6 million in stockholder’s equity.

“Citizens Bank’s customers should see a seamless transition and have the ability to work with the same local leadership following the proposed acquisition,” Citizens Bank President and CEO Carl Fontenot says in a statement.

Last year, Investar Bank was involved in a far-reaching shakeup of executive-level staff at several banks in the Baton Rouge market.

—Sam Karlin