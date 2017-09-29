Newsmaker of the Week: IBM

When state officials announced IBM’s expansion into Baton Rouge in a 1,600-word press release a few years ago, everyone involved promised 800 new jobs and a “game changer” for the region.

This year, the terms of the company’s agreement with the state—an exchange of hundreds of jobs for millions of tax incentives—came to a head. IBM fell short. In its annual report due to the state, it said it had 572 jobs at its downtown center this year, far short of the 800 jobs it was supposed to have.

Instead of scrapping the agreement, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration extended it for two years, in hopes IBM will meet its obligations by 2019. If it doesn’t it will face increased penalties.

While IBM hasn’t brought the jobs it promised, it has brought myriad questions about how tech companies pick a city for a new regional center, and how Baton Rouge fits into that conversation in the first place. At a time when the Amazons of the world are issuing RFPs for new headquarters, and cities are obliging, what does the failure of IBM to fulfill its promise despite millions in tax breaks say about Baton Rouge?

What does it say about IBM—a company that The New York Times reported Thursday now has more employees in India than the U.S., a cost-cutting shift that epitomizes global economics?

Those questions could perhaps be best answered by the company itself. But IBM officials are averse to the type of public soul-searching that could provide some insight into what this means and why it happened. They stuck to a press release, in which they promised “several hundred new employment opportunities” in addition to the 800 jobs they haven’t yet created.

But conversations with sources close to the company and others in the tech community paint a complicated and less rosy picture of IBM’s time in Baton Rouge so far. Many of the jobs don’t involve the type of software development work that attracts and retains high-skilled tech workers, who are a hot commodity in today’s economy. Starting salaries that are sometimes in the range of $35,000 to $40,000 don’t help either.

LSU economist Stephen Barnes says IBM’s expansion into Baton Rouge is a necessary one, even if it comes with serious “growing pains,” if the city wants to become the kind of “vibrant tech hub people were imagining.” But what’s also necessary is the continued attraction of tech firms, through a host of avenues, to create a sustainable ecosystem.

In other words, Barnes says, “it doesn’t mean we’ve arrived.”

—Sam Karlin