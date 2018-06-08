Newsmaker of the Week: Highland Park Marketplace

In another step toward filling out the Highland Park Marketplace shopping center, three businesses announced their openings this weekend.



A second Baton Rouge Bengals & Bandits location, a second Pilates Plus and brand new abby’s Pizza are all opening in Highland Park Marketplace as part of the shopping center’s fourth phase of retail openings. Burgersmith will open its fifth location there next month, too.



The 150,000 square foot shopping center was developed by Brian Douglas Campbell has been in the works for more than four years. Highland Park is located at the corner of Old Perkins Road East and Highland Road, is anchored by Alexander’s Highland Market and has had waves of retail openings since it was completed last year.



Highland Park Marketplace and its flavor of tenants mirrors other outdoor malls going up or being renovated around the city and like any other restaurant news, it was popular with Business Report readers.



Bengals & Bandits opened today and Pilates Plus is offering free classes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday before taking up regular class hours. On Monday, Jabby’s Pizza will open. The quickfire pizza concept will use a fully revolving oven to cook pizzas.

