Newsmaker of the Week: GB Sciences

GB Sciences, the Nevada-based medical marijuana firm, landed a $3 million buy-in this week for its Louisiana operation: one of the state’s two licensed growing facilities to produce the plant for medicinal use.

The firm’s subsidiary sold a 15% stake to Wellcana Group LLC controlled by two Louisiana investors: Charles Rush and Charles Hohorst, both from Lafayette. The investment will help finance a growing operation at a former Pepsi distribution center in south Baton Rouge, near Interstate 10 and Highland Road. The group has the option to invest $7 million more for an additional 35% share of the company’s equity.

But the same financial red flags that raised alarm bells last year when LSU was deciding which company to partner with appear to still exist for GB Sciences, which formed in 2001 and is now a publicly-traded penny stock company.

According to an SEC filing this week, the company posted a $7 million loss for the period ending Dec. 31. Since its inception, GB Sciences has racked up an accumulated deficit of $48.5 million. A note to the financial statements says the company has been able to finance the losses so far, and its ability to keep running will depend on its ability to seek more financing or capital sources.

The same SEC filing revealed the site of the growing facility, which the LSU AgCenter had not previously disclosed, citing security concerns. The company in August signed a lease for the 5.4-acre site, on Petroleum Drive, to the tune of $25,588 a month for the first five years.

Much is riding on the partnership between LSU and GB Sciences. The state has only granted two licenses for medical marijuana production, one to LSU and another to Southern. And the law only lasts five years, at which time lawmakers will decide whether to continue the program or end it.

For its part, GB Sciences says the new investment will help “complete the construction of the Louisiana infrastructure,” among other things, and CEO John Poss said the new investment fulfills the company’s goal of bringing Louisiana investors on board. An LSU and Tulane graduate, Bill Settoon, is heading up the operations of the Louisiana project.

Perhaps more lucrative than the money LSU will get from GB Sciences is the potential for groundbreaking research through the partnership, something LSU officials have cited as a reason for excitement from an academic standpoint. With construction expected to begin soon on the facility, that research should begin in earnest later this year.