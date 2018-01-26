Newsmaker of the Week: Eddie Rispone

In recent years, the grassroots group Together Baton Rouge, which advocates primarily for the low-income population, has made a name for itself by challenging the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, a major tax break for manufacturers. The organization’s scrutiny of the program hasn’t earned it many accolades from economic development officials and the business community, who routinely push back against the group.

Now, local businessman Eddie Rispone has formed his own nonprofit organization, called Baton Rouge Families First, and its first order of business is taking aim at Together Baton Rouge.

Rispone, a backer of the failed 2014 St. George incorporation effort—which Together Baton Rouge opposed—says the purpose of his group is to empower low- and middle-income families by “encouraging education reform, promoting quality jobs through proactive economic development and supporting initiatives that strengthen the family structure.”

However, the first outreach video by Baton Rouge Families First is a five-minute takedown of Together Baton Rouge, questioning its motives, tactics and affiliation with the Chicago-based Industrial Areas Foundation, and calling the group’s ideas “socialist” and “radical.”

Together Baton Rouge formed in 2010 after a group of African-American ministers, led by the Rev. Lee Wesley, came together to address the city’s rising crime and poverty rates as well as income disparities. Recently, Together Baton Rouge has set itself opposite the business community on issues like the CATS tax and ITEP.

Rispone says he took issue with the group’s opposition to St. George, and was upset when his church, St. George Catholic Church, became a Together Baton Rouge member organization. And he’s not the first member of the business community to speak publicly against the group. The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has released at least two lengthy “commentaries” attacking the group and defending ITEP. LED officials also routinely push back against Together Baton Rouge’s stance on the program.

For its part, Together Baton Rouge says it appears to share “a lot of the same goals and values” as Rispone’s group, based on the video.

“We’d be happy to sit down with Mr. Rispone to discuss his perceptions of Together Baton Rouge,” the Rev. Steve Crump says in a statement. “My guess is, if he takes a look at who we are and what we do, he might come to see us differently.”