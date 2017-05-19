Newsmaker of the Week: Dwight Hudson

As doubt continues to swirl as to whether the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s can properly manage its finances, Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson wants to give uneasy voters an opportunity to reconsider a tax they approved in November to fund the agency.

Hudson on Thursday placed on the agenda for the council’s June 14 meeting a proposal to call an election so voters can decide whether they want to rededicate the 2.25 mill property tax that will generate an additional $8 million per year for the COA.

“I see this as a middle ground,” Hudson told Daily Report.

The monies still would be used for “senior services,” but another agency like St. Vincent de Paul could provide them.

In recent weeks, the COA has been the subject of a never-ending stream of media coverage highlighting questionable spending and other troubling actions by the agency’s staff.

In March, it came to light that COA Director Tasha Clark-Amar was the executrix of a will belonging to a deceased COA client. The family of 95-year-old Helen Plummer accused Clark-Amar of strong-arming the elderly woman into naming the embattled director the manager her estate. The will had been drawn up by attorney and COA board member Dorothy Jackson, and Clark-Amar stood to receive $500 from the estate each month over a 20-year period.

The matter ended up in court, with Clark-Amar and COA employee Trudy Bihm, the next in line to manage the estate, asking a judge to remove them as managers of Plummer’s estate.

A recent Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report also found that agency potentially engaged in illegal activity when it campaigned for voters to approve the tax. More recently, a report surfaced that the agency spent $12,000 to send employees to Chicago for a conference. Throughout it all, some have called for expanded oversight of the agency—and for Clark-Amar to resign.

The Metro Council has delayed voting to levy the voter-approved property tax. Baton Rouge Rep. Steve Carter filed a bill that would reorganize the COA’s board of directors and empower several entities with greater oversight over the board, but that measure was defeated in a House committee on May 10.

“We’re not trying to take money away from seniors,” Hudson says. “We just want to make sure it is spent wisely,”

His proposal already has attracted opposition. “You’re not going to find another, better depository to make sure the services are coordinated in one location,” Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker told Daily Report.“They don’t just do Meals on Wheels. They do a lot of things. It does home services. So for us to start picking it up and putting it in other places, it brings unnecessary confusion to the senior community.”

—Alexandria Burris