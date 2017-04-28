Newsmaker of the Week: Cortana Mall

When Macy’s left Cortana Mall last year, many saw it as the beginning of the end for the aging and struggling shopping center.

But experts also forecasted a mass repurposing of the mall—a shift away from retail, as online shopping asserted its dominance, and toward areas like education, office and health care. The shift was already underway by the time Macy’s left, as Virginia College moved into the formerly bustling mall in 2010 and other nontraditional tenants assumed some of the smaller spaces.

This week, news broke that an out-of-state investor has signed a purchase agreement for the 225,000-square-foot anchor location formerly occupied by Macy’s. The space will be developed into something other than retail.

“It could be an entertainment venue, food hall, office space,” says Jonathan Walker of Maestri-Murrell Real Estate. “It could be warehouse space, but it won’t be retail.”

The announcement came Thursday at the annual TRENDS seminar, which gave a clearer picture of what awaits retailers and brick-and-mortar shopping centers like Cortana, as e-commerce continues to grow and traditional retailers wane.

Malls and shopping centers throughout the country are struggling, Walker said at the event, and online sales have increased from 4.2% of total purchases to 8.3% in the past seven years, a trend most expect to continue.

For Cortana, the retail bust left the shopping mall with only one of its four anchor tenants. Sears announced it would close earlier this year and last month, JCPenney said it would shut down its Cortana location. Dillard’s is the only remaining retail anchor, and several smaller stores like Foot Locker and The Limited have also left.

But the latest announcement could be the start of a resurgence for Cortana, which owner Moonbeam Equities purchased at a bargain in 2013 for roughly $6 million.

Demand for retail space is healthy in the Capital Region and real estate insiders expect growth in businesses that offer services not available online, experts said at TRENDS. Plus, real estate professionals have said the company’s plan to move away from retail and toward alternative uses is its best bet.

—Sam Karlin