Newsmaker of the Week: Capitol City Produce

Capitol City Produce, a 70-year-old Baton Rouge institution, has grown steadily since the Ferachi family, who had emigrated from Sicily in the 1890s, founded the company in the 1940s.

Recently, that growth has ramped up. The company—now led by CEO Paul Ferachi, the third generation to lead the business—more than doubled the size of its distribution facility earlier this year to 90,000 square feet. And on Wednesday, the company announced it will acquire the distribution arm of Table Fresh Foods, a subsidiary of Associated Grocers, in the latest play that puts the company on an upward trajectory.

“Additional growth was always part of our plan,” Ferachi told Daily Report this week. “Some is going to come from customer penetration but some is going to come from acquisitions like this.”

The acquisition will give Capitol City Produce, which distributes produce and specialty food items to hundreds of restaurants, hospitals and other clients from the Texas border to Mobile, Alabama, a more diversified product offering.

Among the new food items offered will be imported cheeses and oils, and the company will now handle the distribution of Table Fresh’s prepared foods line to restaurant customers.

Associated Grocers, which did $645 million in revenues last year, is the region’s eighth-largest private company, according to Business Report’s list of the Top 100 private firms. Capitol City Produce is ranked No. 66, with $77.5 million in revenues last year.

In recent years, the business has expanded product offerings to include niche grocery items and specialty produce, along with products made by artisan Louisiana producers like honey, cheeses, pastas and sauces.

When Capitol City Produce was honored as Business Report’s Company of The Year (with 100 or more employees) earlier this year, Ferachi told the magazine one of the keys to its success is that “we’re constantly micromanaging.”

“It’s always been important to take extra steps,” he said, “and we’ve always believed in going beyond what’s required of us.”

—Sam Karlin