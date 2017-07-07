Newsmaker of the Week: Calandro’s Supermarket

Calandro’s Supermarket, a 75-year-old neighborhood store in Mid City, ignited a firestorm of criticism in late June when a black customer was wrongly accused of shoplifting and banned from the store.

Charges of racism were hurled at the store owners and employees. Critics also wondered why the store doesn’t accept EBT cards and employs few African Americans.

This week, a mea culpa issued on Facebook by Calandro’s owner over the unfounded allegation of stealing set off a new round of discussions on social media over race, class, and a rapidly changing neighborhood in a diverse part of town.

“The way our organization—staff and management—responded does not reflect our values,” Blaise Calandro wrote in the post Wednesday. “We are excited about the changes that are occurring in Mid City and we pride ourselves in being a part of those changes in all the best ways.”

Mid City has undoubtedly seen changes in recent years; millennials have flocked to the increasingly progressive area and new developments are underway. Critics say institutions like Calandros are not keeping up with a trend toward inclusion.

Calandro, the store owner, told Daily Report he will consider accepting food stamps after seeing the widespread reaction from the community.

“It may still not make sense from a business perspective, but we’re in this community, we hear what people are saying and it’s something we’re definitely going to consider,” he said.

In a Facebook post on June 25 that amassed hundreds of comments, shares and likes, Lani Gholston laid out what happened: “Security” accused her of stealing while she was shopping with a reusable Trader Joe’s bag—something she has done “countless times” in that past year. When she arrived at the front of the store, Gholston said an employee told her she was banned for life.

A few days later, Gholston wrote another post saying members of the Calandro family had reached out.

“There is much hurt among citizens of Baton Rouge and I sincerely hope that from this will spring meaningful opportunities to discuss and engage as we move forward,” she wrote. “I hope the discourse around this incident remains civil and am grateful for the support and trust from friends near and far.”

