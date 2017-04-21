Newsmaker of the Week: Bryan Benchoff

The LSU Foundation this week hired a new president and CEO to lead the agency following the departure of Stephen Moret, who left in December to become president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Bryan Benchoff, who will also serve as LSU vice president of institutional advancement, will begin in the role on July 17. Benchoff currently holds a similar position at Ohio University.

“Bryan has a proven record in a role that we will replicate at LSU with great success. We are eyeing a $1.2 billion-plus capital campaign, and Bryan’s leadership will serve to link philanthropy with research, education and outreach at every level,” LSU President F. King Alexander said in statement announcing the hire on Monday. “His vision and strategic execution will bring us to the level of philanthropic support necessary to fuel LSU’s ability to provide more competitive scholarships for high-achieving students and to reinvest in our exceptional faculty.”

Benchoff’s core responsibilities will include advising Alexander and other senior leaders on philanthropic initiatives and opportunities; providing executive leadership for the LSU Foundation; and maintaining collaborative, supportive relationships with the heads of other LSU campus entities engaged in philanthropic activities.

“It will be my honor and privilege to serve LSU in this capacity. My wife, Karen, and I are grateful for this wonderful opportunity and are excited to join the LSU and Baton Rouge communities,” Benchoff said. “My highly positive perceptions of LSU were validated at every step of the search process. The commitment demonstrated by all for what lies ahead is impressive and inspiring. LSU is an institution with a clear and unified vision for the future.”