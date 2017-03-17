Newsmaker of the Week: Broome’s transition teams

Bold and far-reaching changes could be coming to Baton Rouge, with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s transition teams this week releasing proposals on everything from infrastructure to race relations to economic development.

The reports will shape Broome’s agenda in the first leadership change at the city-parish’s top post since Kip Holden took office more than 12 years ago, but the new mayor has not said exactly what recommendations she plans to turn into policy.

A diverse group of community leaders—academics, businesspeople, politicians and others—began compiling the roughly 154-page report after Broome won election in December. The work was formally released on Wednesday after several weeks of delays. Initially, the reports were due Jan. 31, but apparently were not delivered to the mayor until this week.

Two of the reports, Metropolitan Organization and Organizational Structure, were left out of the full release, according to published reports. Calls seeking comment from the mayor’s office were not returned by this afternoon’s deadline as to why the reports were left out.

But what remains a question mark is how closely Broome plans to follow the advice given to her, which includes things like privatizing certain city-parish functions, raising revenue for infrastructure and other projects and expanding the parish prison.

At a breakfast Wednesday honoring the 22 committees, Broome called the report a “blueprint” for the city. In an interview afterward, she said she embraces “bold” changes.

Later in the day, Broome said in a statement the proposals outlined in the report are “recommendations—not mandates.”

“I will look at the recommendations closely and plan to implement those that are aligned with my vision and those which will help move city-parish government to a standard of excellence,” she said in the statement.

Transition committee members who evaluated the state of race relations in Baton Rouge issued a stinging assessment of the effort of St. George residents to incorporate. The group said Broome should lobby the Legislature to defeat the St. George effort if meeting with the residents does not stop their plan.

The Economic Development & Enterprise Committee offered a host of recommendations, touching on nearly every aspect of the city-parish. Transition advisers analyzing the Department of Public Works recommended investing heavily in transforming the system of permitting and plan review.

Other committees recommended Broome overhaul staffing in certain agencies, invest in community policing, transform blighted properties, champion minority-owned businesses and create an “Uptown” district in north Baton Rouge.

—Sam Karlin