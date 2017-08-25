Newsmaker of the week: BREC Commission

For almost half a century, the Baton Rouge Zoo has remained in north Baton Rouge, off Thomas Road and Scotland Avenue, part of BREC’s sprawling Greenwood Park.

But the attraction soon could have a new home.

The BREC Commission voted Thursday to move forward with plans to find a new location for the zoo—a proposal that has sparked a debate extending to race, economic disparities, taxes, culture and how public agencies operate. It has become an unlikely flashpoint for north Baton Rouge and the city’s protracted quandary of how to best serve it.

To be sure, it is still possible that the zoo could remain in place. While BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight has made moving the attraction her mission—citing a lack of sustainability in its current location, among other things—the vote this week only takes the next step; it is not a final decision.

And finding a new location won’t be easy. McKnight has a wishlist—largely stemming from a feasibility study done two years ago—that includes easy access to the interstate, close proximity to retailers and other attractions, all with a price tag as close to zero as possible.

Real estate experts say that’s a remarkably tall order, and it’s unclear if BREC has any specific locales in mind. McKnight’s best bet is likely for a developer to donate the land to BREC. The superintendent and others will determine whether they can find a site by the end of this year, a BREC spokesperson says.

In the meantime, the debate is far from over. North Baton Rouge advocates, city-parish leaders and even the mayor have staked out positions on both sides of the issue, and those opinions aren’t likely to go away anytime soon.

Read Business Report’s recent cover story on the zoo.

—Sam Karlin