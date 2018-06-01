Newsmaker of the week: Blockparty

Beginning this fall, LSU football fans will have the option of purchasing premium tailgating packages through Dallas-based Blockparty, which the university has selected as its official tailgate partner.

While several companies offered tailgate packages for LSU football games over the last several years, this marks the first time LSU has officially partnered with a company, though officials at both LSU and Blockparty declined to discuss the financial terms of the deal.

For fans, Blockparty’s packages range from $600 to $1,800, depending on tent size and opponent, with season packages available from $3,900 to $8,175.

LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson says the company, “from a business standpoint, functions through LSU Sports Properties.”

Blockparty CEO Adam Ward says the company has a sponsorship agreement with LSU Sports Properties, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for LSU Athletics, and will receive a share of the revenue from the partnership.



Ward says Blockparty pitched LSU several times over the past few years, but there simply wasn’t enough space on campus to accommodate an area for Blockparty tailgates. That changed when the $116 million renovations of Patrick F. Taylor Hall was completed in December 2017.

Blockparty will use the green space surrounding the hall to accommodate up to 200 tents this fall. Four different tailgate packages, which include tents, furniture, tailgate games, satellite TV, bellhop services and coolers, will be offered. They can accommodate upwards of 30 people per tailgate, and Blockparty says there will also be live music and a kids zone in its tailgating area.

