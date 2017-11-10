Newsmaker of the week: Baton Rouge government technology

Almost as a monthly exercise, Baton Rouge is treated to a rousing speech from a business, nonprofit or government leader with myriad ideas and thoughts about improving the Capital Region.

Then, for the most part, those in the audience go about the rest of their day per usual.

But with such a focus on “smart” and digitally-forward cities at this year’s Louisiana Smart Growth Summit by CPEX, Baton Rouge’s practices are beginning to look a little like what these speakers preach.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome this week unveiled an open data policy—which may sound maddeningly uninteresting—but the move is significant on a number of fronts.

First—and this is the genesis of most open data programs—is transparency. Baton Rouge’s Open Data BR, spearheaded several years ago by former Mayor Kip Holden, offered up reams of information on crime, blight, building permits, new businesses, 311 requests, and much more. Now, instead of the arduous task of waiting on a public records request or traversing miles of Baton Rouge traffic to get to City Hall, residents can view a good deal of information on local government from their phone or computer.

But beyond that is the ambitious goal of making government more efficient—and citizens more engaged—by inviting user interface, partnering with business and academic leaders and constantly updating the program.

The open data policy is one of a few efforts underway to make Baton Rouge, not always known for staying ahead of the curve, more tech-forward. The city-parish financial system was recently updated with new technology, Broome unveiled Open Neighborhood BR earlier this year and the outdated, remarkably user-unfriendly Brgov.com will soon get revamped.

The open data policy, for one, is still in its infancy, and it’s unclear what shape it will take or how far the Broome administration will take it.

Still, Broome’s plans to make information “open by default”—and to partner with LSU to study data, and to make data collection interactive with the public—are worthwhile initiatives. At least, that’s according to Stephen Goldsmith, a Harvard professor who studies tech and government.

“I think that’s just the first step,” Goldsmith told Daily Report this week. “The next steps relate more to how to use the data to improve the quality of the services by letting the public participate.”

—Sam Karlin