Newsmaker of the week: Baton Rouge General Medical Center

In May, the Baton Rouge-based nonprofit Provident Resources Group announced a new, highly-touted development: an $85 million proton therapy cancer center in the Baton Rouge Health District.

State leaders said they would offer at least $1 million in performance-based subsidies, along with access to the FastStart jobs program operated by Louisiana Economic Development. Some of the major hospitals in the region—Woman’s Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Baton Rouge General Medical Center—lauded the new project and committed their clinical resources.

“This proton therapy center will be a great addition to the comprehensive programs in our community, allowing people all over Louisiana and the South to stay closer to home for this innovative treatment,” Baton Rouge General CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said in a statement at the time.

Now, less than two months later, Baton Rouge General has made a 180-degree turn, with Tenreiro saying the hospital believes proton treatment is unproven and has pulled out of the project. As first reported this week by Daily Report, Tenreiro said the decision was reached earlier this month after he and other hospital officials met with clinical oncology staff, reviewed medical literature and data from other proton centers.

Proton therapy is the use of highly-targeted doses of radiation to eradicate cancer cells. The attraction, proponents say, is the treatment’s ability to avoid destroying healthy tissue. It’s also a unique treatment, with only some two dozen cities having proton therapy centers in the U.S.

Steve Hicks, CEO of Provident Resources Group, says he wholly disagrees with BR General’s assessment of proton therapy; the treatment has proven itself effective against several types of cancer and is particularly useful in children, whose tissues and organs are uniquely vulnerable to radiation.

“We’ll be looking to leadership of Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake, and we certainly will welcome any of the radiation oncologists at Baton Rouge General,” Hicks says.

BR General’s decision won’t delay the project, Hicks adds, nor will it scale it down or change any of the development plans. The hospitals are involved solely on the clinical aspect of the project; Hicks warned that patients—most of whom at proton centers are self-referrals—will likely be asking BR General physicians why they are not a part of the center.

Tenreiro, however, says BR General is still a full partner in the “collaborative” team the Baton Rouge Health District has aimed to attract to the area.

“Baton Rouge General remains committed to a patient-centered clinical program grounded in science and will revisit the prospect of proton therapy treatment options for our patients if new information shows it is in their best interest,” he says.

—Sam Karlin