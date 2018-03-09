Newsmaker of the Week: Barry Bellue

The narrative arch of Thinkstream founder Barry Bellue’s life took a dark turn this past Monday when the once heralded businessman was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of theft by fraud and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $2,000.

Just days before, Bellue’s former chief financial officer, Morris Alexander, turned himself into authorities for the same charges, which stem from allegations Bellue diverted and used 401(k) contributions from Thinksteam employees for his personal benefit. Alexander is said to have confessed to knowing about the misappropriation of funds.

The ordeal marks another dramatic tumble in Bellue’s long fall from grace. But the story, which Bellue once hoped would not end in tragedy, is far from over.

“I’ve given my whole life to this,” he told Business Report in a 2015 story. “I hope we end up being a successful story and not a tragic story.”

Born into a working class family from north Baton Rouge, Bellue—a self-described Scotch-Irishman with rough edges—piloted a career that took him to the heights of entrepreneurial success.

He went from pastoring a church in Frankfort, Kentucky, to acquiring Fifth Generation, a software company, with three partners. Bellue became the face of Fifth Generation, which he later sold for $53.8 million in a 1993 stock-swap deal to the California-based Symantec Corp.

From there, he became Symantec’s vice president of operations, earning along the way the admiration of the business and professional community. The prestige and credibility that comes with success propelled him to his next venture, Thinkstream.

Yet unlike his earlier successes, Thinkstream has been marred by Bellue’s professional—and very public—failure. Sparked by 9/11 and the need for interconnectivity among law enforcement, the tech company initially enjoyed success.

Thinkstream created a highly sought-after program allowing law enforcement agencies to connect with their counterparts while maintaining their existing databases.

But financial troubles emerged just over a year after 9/11. Bellue and Thinkstream eventually would be the subject of investigations regarding the misappropriation of funds. The company also twice would be dragged to federal bankruptcy court for outstanding debt. His $1.3 million East Lakeshore Drive home also would be set for auction.

Bellue’s story is far from over. But with his recent arrest, tragedy has become a theme that’s already sown into this story.