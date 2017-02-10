Newsmaker of the Week: 200 Laurel St.

Downtown Baton Rouge, once an anemic area with little promise, has seen a resurgence of interest and development over the last decade.

Hotels, restaurants, offices and apartment complexes have continually popped up, shaping the downtown skyline and creating a snowball effect for other businesses. The newest addition is a $2 million, 9,000-square-foot, redeveloped mixed-use building at Laurel and Lafayette streets—once the site of little more than a one-story brick building and some parking lots.

The developer, Prescott Bailey, welcomed Jeffrey Carbo Landscape Architects to the first floor of the three-story building, and is looking for another tenant to take over 3,000 square feet of space on the second floor.

Bailey spent more than a year redeveloping the site, and the building has been transformed into a modern, three-story structure with a rooftop terrace, designed by Chenevert Architects.

And Bailey’s project is far from the only revitalized old building in the area. Right down the street is the Commerce Building, a more than 60-year-old structure that was empty office space before a $30 million redevelopment turned it into a 93-unit apartment complex with Magpie Café on the ground floor.

Elsewhere downtown, developers have grabbed space seemingly everywhere, transforming aging buildings into new hotels, like the Watermark, or multifamily complexes.

Alison Saunders, tax incentive director of the state Office of Cultural Development, told Daily Report last month that ever since development began on the Hilton Capitol Center, just a block away from Bailey’s new project, others have followed suit, creating a renaissance of renovation and construction.

“Fifteen years ago, downtown Baton Rouge closed at 4:30 or five in the evenings and it was done,” Saunders said. “Now we’re seeing a lot of construction, and that was just unheard of back then.”

—Sam Karlin