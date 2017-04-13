Newsmaker of the Week: The Metro Council’s Democrats

The first several months of 2017 have been quiet for the Metro Council. Agendas have been often short and straightforward, and there have been few, if any, contentious debates.

“There hasn’t been anything to debate. The agendas have been pretty small,” Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson said before Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting. “There’s not a lot of meat on the bone.”

Last night, any indications the Metro Council would inconspicuously slide through the year without controversy evaporated. A protracted debate over the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s merits and dedicated property tax featured recited scripture, impassioned speeches and, ultimately, a dramatic walkout by four Democrats that effectively ended the meeting.

Councilmembers Erika Green, Donna Collins-Lewis, Chauna Banks and LaMont Cole walked out of the room before the council was set to vote to defer levying the 2.25-mil property tax for 30 days. Voters approved the tax in November, and the money is expected to expand COA programs like Meals on Wheels and fix up the agency’s outdated senior centers. But the Metro Council’s Republicans said they wanted to see a spending plan from the agency and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report on the COA’s questionable campaign tactics last fall before levying the tax.

The Republicans appeared to have enough votes to at least end the vote in a deadlock, which would have delayed the process by 60 days. The Democrats’ walkout, however, did just that. But the COA will likely not be affected—the tax assessor is expected to have enough time to put the millage on the property tax rolls by the end of the year, and the COA should get the money by January 2018.

But another tax—a 2% occupancy tax for hotels in north Baton Rouge that voters also approved last year—will also be delayed. That money is set to go to the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, a group that aims to catalyze economic activity in the northern end of the parish.

BRNEDD Board Chairman Ron Smith says the delay will push back the funding stream for the district by two months, and it likely will not be available until August or September. The rest of the agenda the Metro Council did not get to last night will roll over to the council’s April 26 meeting.

Both sides are still entrenched in their point of view; Democrats issued a statement calling the deferral of the tax an attack on the will of the people, and Republicans, aside from Councilman Trae Welch, stand by their decision to delay levying the tax. Welch supported levying the tax last night, calling the move “Civics 101.” Councilmembers Tara Wicker and Chandler Loupe were absent.

The Legislative Auditor is expected to release its findings within the next month, and the Metro Council will consider in 30 days the cooperative endeavor agreement between the city-parish and COA. Two council members say they may add a provision that gives the Metro Council oversight of the COA board. Others simply want to make sure the COA follows through with any action plan the Legislative Auditor recommends.

“I just feel there has to be a financial plan, there has to be accountability, there has to be a plan for personnel, facilities,” says Republican Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg. “I’m going to be optimistic and say I think people will respect the fact we’ll have differing opinions on things and that we’re doing things for the right reasons…I hope it doesn’t fracture any relationships.”

—Sam Karlin