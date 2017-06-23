Newsmaker of the Week: Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising, a company whose billboards are ubiquitous in and around Baton Rouge, is expanding again.

The more than 100-year-old company has been a visual, economic and philanthropic mainstay in the city while ascending the industry ladder to become the world’s largest outdoor advertising company. The firm in recent years has delved into digital billboards and solar panels, and two years ago entered the airport advertising business.

CEO Sean Reilly said this week he is reupping Lamar’s investment in the airport market, with the company buying Corey Airport Services, a Georgia-based boutique airport advertising outfit, in a deal expected to close July 1.

Reilly called the deal “relatively small”—meaning several million dollars—but declined to discuss specifics. He said he expects to get around $10 million in revenues out of the deal, bringing Lamar’s total airport revenues to roughly $40 million.

“It’s a great venue to experiment with. You can do fun executions because you have an indoor setting. Airport travelers have lots of time on their hands so you can reach them in new ways,” says Reilly, who took over as CEO of the family business from his brother in 2011. “And when we do a really smart execution, the customer will pay for it.”

Lamar, a publicly-traded company, has overall revenues of around $1.5 billion, meaning Lamar’s airport revenues remain a relative small part—around 3% of revenue—of the business. Still, Reilly says, the sector has a lot of potential and is a good way to experiment with new concepts.

“(Airports) are a growing part of our business.”

—Sam Karlin