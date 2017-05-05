Newsmaker of the Week: Corey Amundson

Less than two months ago, Corey Amundson stepped into the role of acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana to replace former U.S. Attorney Walt Green until a successor is appointed.

This week, he became the public face of the contentious 10-month federal civil rights probe by the U.S. Department of Justice into whether Baton Rouge police officers violated federal law in killing Alton Sterling last summer—perhaps the most controversial and high-profile case in recent memory for Baton Rouge.

The decision: Prosecutors could not find sufficient evidence to bring federal charges against the officers.

In an afternoon press conference Wednesday, Amundson publicly capped the lengthy and “exhaustive” investigation, which was beset by raw emotions and intervening tragedies like the August flooding. The case ignited a vigorous public debate over race, policing and justice, and spurred policy changes in the Baton Rouge Police Department, which now has new use-of-force policy and will soon have body cameras for every officer.

“We don’t normally announce the declination of charges,” Amundson, flanked by a handful of career prosecutors, said at the press conference. “But we simply felt that making a public statement was the right thing to do in a case that meant so much to so many.”

Amundson described in detail what transpired in the roughly 90 seconds during which officer Blane Salamoni shot Sterling six times, in turn setting off a maelstrom of criticism and ultimately the federal probe. The case came down to whether prosecutors could prove the officers believed Sterling was not reaching for a gun in his right pocket and shot him regardless. They could not meet that burden of proof, Amundson said.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office said he would let Louisiana State Police lead the investigation into whether to bring state criminal charges, with help from a lawyer in Landry’s office.

“This is the highest standard in federal criminal law—willfulness,” Amundson said, detailing some of the nuances in the case. “There are no winners here. And there are no victories for anybody. A man has died. A father, a nephew, has died. My heart goes out to the family.”

Amundson took the helm of the Middle District—which encompasses Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena parishes—after 15 years as a prosecutor in the district, most recently serving as chief of the Criminal Division. He teaches a course on corporate and white collar crime at LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

He became the interim U.S. Attorney for the district after the Donald Trump administration asked Green to step down, much to the chagrin of local law enforcement leaders.

—Sam Karlin