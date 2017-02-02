News roundup: Yoga Path relocates to Goodwood Shopping Center … Trump campaign spent $12.7M with president’s businesses … Average US 30-year mortgage rate unchanged

Stretching out: Yoga Path has relocated its studio on South Acadian Thruway to a new location at 711 Jefferson Hwy. in the Goodwood Shopping Center. Yoga Path says the move will allow it to expand its offering of classes, trainings and workshops, as well as add more staff members. “I’m looking forward to being in a shopping center with like-minded businesses,” says Yoga Path owner Kate Suchanek in a prepared statement. “I feel the new location will better suit our needs and allow us to reach more people who need access to a lifestyle practice that meets them where they are regardless of age, body type, and level of understanding of the practice.”

Finance reports: President Donald Trump’s campaign spent a total of $12.7 million at businesses run by him and his family members over the course of the 2016 presidential election, according to a USA Today analysis of year-end reports filed this week. The largest sums went to Trump’s airline, TAG Air, which received $8.7 million as the Republican used his own jet to fly around the country. Another $2 million went to Trump Tower, the Trump Organization skyscraper that housed his campaign headquarters. Read the full story.

No movement: Long-term US mortgage rates barely budged this week, after marking their first increase of the year last week, The Associated Press reports. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year fixed-rate loans was unchanged from last week at an average 4.19%. That was still sharply higher than a 30-year rate that averaged 3.65% for all of 2016, the lowest level recorded from records going back to 1971. A year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.72%. The average for a 15-year mortgage ticked up to 3.41% from 3.4% last week. Read the full story.