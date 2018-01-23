News roundup: Woman’s picks up land along Pecue Lane for more than $265K … Leo’s Rollerland, Iceland buildings sell for roughly $2M … Louisiana International Film Festival accepting submissions from filmmakers

Cleaning up: The Woman’s Hospital Foundation has purchased just over a half-acre tract along an older stretch of Pecue Lane—adjacent to the hospital’s entrance—for $265,716. The seller is listed as Linco Management LLC, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court. The land contains older houses that will be razed to improve the aesthetics of the hospital’s entrance, says Stan Shelton, the foundation’s vice president of planning, development, and construction.

Taking over: Businessman Wayne Stabiler has purchased Leo’s Rollerland and Iceland’s buildings and property on North Airway Drive for roughly $2 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court Office. Stabiler, who owns The Little Village and Stab’s Seafood & Steak House, bought the property through his limited liability company, Disaster Resource Group. Leo’s Rollerland closed at the end of December. Stabiler, who told The Advocate he won’t keep the facilities open, recently expanded his business enterprises by purchasing Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar’s catering business.

On the silver screen: Filmmakers have until Monday, Feb. 5, to submit full-length or short narrative, documentary or animated films for the 2018 Louisiana International Film Festival & Mentorship Program. The program was created in 2011 to connect filmmakers and Louisiana residents with creative and economic opportunities in the entertainment industries. Submission to the program is free for Louisiana residents. Click here and enter the promo code: LagniappeLIFF2018. The Louisiana International Film Festival is from April19-22 at Perkins Rowe. Get more information and submit your film.