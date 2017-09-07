News roundup: Winn-Dixie parent signs sponsorship agreement with LSU Athletics … Dudley DeBosier named official injury lawyers for New Orleans Saints … Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana ends fiscal year with $18.7B in assets

Editor’s notes: This story has been updated to correct the hashtag for Dudley DeBosier’s #DDBSaints Safe Ride Home Program. Daily Report regrets the error.

On the team: Southeastern Grocers, the parent company to Winn-Dixie stores, has signed a new sponsorship agreement with LSU Athletics. In addition to its new sponsorship agreement, the company recently began remodeling its Burbank Drive with enhancements tailored specifically to college students and fans, including a beer cave, sushi counter, tailgating items and more. Read the full announcement.

Running the ball: Dudley DeBosier has been named the exclusive and official injury lawyers for the New Orleans Saints, the team has announced. The law firm has offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. And in honor of the new partnership, the law firm says it is teaming up with Uber to launch the #DDBSaints Free Safe Ride Home Program, which provides free rides home to fans attending Saints’ games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Learn more about the program and pre-register for a free Uber code.

Thinking ahead: Thanks in part to investments in commodities and equities, the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana ended fiscal year 2016-17 with a net 15.93% market rate of return, taking assets to a new high of $18.7 billion. The strong return pushed the retirement system’s assets up $1.9 billion over last year, TRSL board chairman Jerry Baudin says. The system’s performance puts TRSL in the second percentile of 87 public pension funds with assets exceeding $1 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service says. The TRSL is the largest public retirement system in Louisiana and provides more than $2 billion in annual benefits to retirees and beneficiaries.