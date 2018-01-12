News roundup: Wilson Foundation announces $1M in prison reentry grants … Takata airbag recall expanded … US Supreme Court to review internet sales tax ruling

Reducing recidivism: The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation has awarded $1 million in grants to 20 area programs working to reduce prison recidivism. Recipients include the Capital Area Human Services District, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, Center for Justice Innovation, LSU Foundation and MetroMorphosis, among others.

Recalled: Japanese airbag maker Takata recalled an additional 3.3 million faulty airbag inflators this week, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says. The latest recall covers frontal airbags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles made by Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Tesla. The defect is caused by a chemical in the inflator that can deteriorate after prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity. The faulty inflators can explode without much force and shatter a metal canister, propelling pieces of metal through the air during a crash. A least 20 deaths worldwide have been blamed on the defect.

Under review: The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a 26-year-old court ruling that made much of the internet a tax-free zone, Bloomberg reports. If the court deems the 1992 ruling obsolete, state and local governments will be free to collect billions of dollars in sales taxes from online retailers. State and local governments could have collected up to $13 billion more in 2017 if they’d been allowed to require sales tax payments from online merchants and other remote sellers, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office. Read more.