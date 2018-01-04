News roundup: Widespread flu activity seen in Louisiana … Macy’s to cut 5K jobs … Trump disbands voter fraud commission

Under the weather: The flu is widespread in Louisiana, according to Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Rebekah Gee. The flu causes 700 deaths and roughly 8,000 hospitalizations each year, and Louisiana is on track to meet and possibly exceed those statistics, the health department says. The state agency is encouraging Louisianans to avoid contact with sick people, to wash their hands and get a flu shot.

Job cuts: Macy’s is planning to cut 5,000 jobs and close seven additional stores in California, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Ohio and Vermont, USA Today reports. The retailer’s cost reductions come after its holiday sales in stores open at least a year rose 1.1%. Read more.

Abrupt ending: President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly shut down a White House commission he had charged with investigating voter fraud, The New York Times reports. The termination ends the administration’s brief quest for evidence of election theft that generated lawsuits, outrage and some scholarly testimony, but no real evidence that American elections are corrupt. Read more.