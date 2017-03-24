News roundup: Weekly unemployment claims in Louisiana rise … Louisiana’s rig count drops by two … Cassidy, five other lawmakers reintroduce bill to boost dual enrollment programs

On the rise: Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana for the week ending March 18 increased to 2,587 from the previous week’s total of 2,478, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For the comparable week a year ago, 2,878 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average, a less volatile measure of claims, increased to 2,351 from the previous week’s average of 2,237. Continued unemployment insurance weeks claimed increased to 21,075 from the previous week’s total of 20,136. Continued weeks claimed were below the comparable figure of 22,756 roughly one year ago. The four-week moving average of continued weeks claimed increased to 20,093 from the previous week’s average of 19,969. The Louisiana Workforce Commission has more.

Two step: Louisiana’s weekly oil and gas rig count has dropped by two, according to Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes. The firm says Louisiana’s count of rigs actively exploring for oil and gas fell from 55 to 53. A year ago, Louisiana had 51 active rigs. Meanwhile, The Associated Press reports the U.S. rig count increased by 20 this week to 809. A year ago, 464 rigs were active. Baker Hughes says 652 rigs sought oil and 155 explored for natural gas this week. Two were listed as miscellaneous. The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981 and bottomed out last May at 404.

The old college try: Louisiana’s senior senator is one of six lawmakers in Washington who are reintroducing a bill that aims to make college more affordable by boosting dual enrollment programs. In addition to Cassidy, the bipartisan effort is being pushed by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Michigan; John Boozman, R-Arkansas; and Al Franken, D-Minnesota; and Reps. Jared Polis, D-Colorado; and Tom Reed, R-New York. Known as the Making Education Affordable and Accessible Act, the bill would provide grants to eligible higher education institutions to create dual enrollment and early/middle college programs to allow high school students to earn college credit before graduation. The bill was introduced by Polis in 2016 and was referred to a congressional subcommittee in September. No action has been taken since. Read a news release from Cassidy’s office.