News roundup: Waitr, Smoothie King CEOs named finalists for Gulf Coast Entrepreneur of the Year … Louisiana could expand law allowing experimental treatment for terminally ill … Superdome is No. 21 on new ranking of NFL stadiums

One of many: Waitr founder and CEO Chris Meaux and Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim have been named a finalists for the 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Gulf Coast region. The award is presented by Ernst & Young to recognize entrepreneurs who excel in innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their companies and community. Meaux and Kim are the only two entrepreneurs from Louisiana among the 31 finalists for the award. Nominees were selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event June 15 in Houston. See the full list of finalists.

More options: Louisiana’s Right to Try Act, which gives terminally ill patients access to experimental drugs and treatments, soon may be expanded to include robotic devices that help people unable to talk or write. The Associated Press reports the act—originally passed in 2014—allows terminally ill patients with permission from their doctors to use treatment methods that aren’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Insurers don’t have to cover the costs. The expansion proposed by Kenner Rep. Julie Stokes is championed by beloved former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who has ALS and uses similar technology to speak. Supporters of Stokes’ bill hope it will improve the quality of life for patients. The House-backed bill heads to the full Senate after getting support Wednesday from the Senate health committee.

In the endzone: Mercedes-Benz Superdome is the worst part of big games and events in New Orleans. That’s according to Fox Sports, which has ranked every NFL stadium. Home of the New Orleans Saints, the Superdome ranks No. 21 on the list of 32 venues. Fox Sports calls the stadium “the last of the true domes—buildings in which you attempt to convince yourself that a noisy home-field advantage outweighs the fact that it feels like you’re playing a game in the basement.” The stadium enjoys a better reputation than deserved, Fox Sports notes, “because New Orleans is such a great city to hold big games and events. Really, though, the Superdome is the worst part of said big games and events.” Fox Sports declares Lambeau Field—home of the Green Bay Packers—as “the undisputed king of NFL stadiums,” while the Washington Redskins’ FedEx Field, at No. 32, is dubbed a “lifeless, concrete blob.” See the full ranking.