News roundup: Waitr announces online order platform for web browsers … Higher ed leader: We ‘can’t do more with less’ … OPEC slashes output in March, expects shale comeback

Order up: Waitr customers can now use the food delivery service’s new online platform to place orders. The company announced today that it is launching a web-based ordering program to complement its phone app service, expanding the avenues through which customers can order from Waitr’s partner restaurants. In a news release, Waitr says the new online ordering platform features easy-to-use menus and status reports that track the progress of a group’s order. Each participating individual places his or her order separately, and the computer and phone app platforms are interchangeable within the same order. Partner restaurants are already benefitting from the new online platform, having been encouraged by the results from a four-week trial, Waitr’s says.

Cut to the bone: Louisiana Community and Technical College President Monty Sullivan summed up the feelings of higher education leaders weary from nine years of budget cuts at the State Capitol today, according to the USA Today Network of Louisiana. “My institutions can’t do more with less,” said Sullivan, testifying before a House budget committee. But that’s exactly what colleges, parents and students will have to do for the 10th straight year unless the Legislature approves more revenue or shifts funding from some other agency. Students, or their parents, will have to once again dig deeper if Louisiana’s popular scholarship program TOPS is cut again, this time by about 28% per scholarship. Colleges and universities, meanwhile, must endure another $18 million cut, putting more pressure on the institutions to raise tuition on strapped students and families. Read the full story.

Barrel roll: OPEC producers took another 153,000 barrels a day off the market in March as part of its bid to drain the world’s oil glut, FuelFix.com reports. In the cartel’s monthly report released today, independent sources reported the group of oil-producing countries has cut output by 1.1 million barrels a day since December. Last month, Libya’s output dropped by nearly 9%, and production edged lower in the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela, Nigeria, Iran, Angola and other countries. Saudi Arabia raised production by 41,000 barrels a day. That effort has pushed oil prices above $50 a barrel in recent months, breathing life into U.S. oil patches like the Permian Basin. Read the full story.