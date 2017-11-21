News roundup: Waffle House buys land in Baker for new restaurant … Co-op Bookstore closing on Dec. 2 … FCC unveils plan for rolling back net neutrality rules

Under new ownership: Appraiser Tom Cook has sold about 0.69 acres on Groom Road in Baker to Waffle House. According to records from the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court, the parcel sold for $150,600. The seller is listed as 14500 Baker Properties, a limited liability company managed by Cook. The Georgia-based chain is set to build a new location at the site. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

Bookends: The Co-op Bookstore on Burbank Drive will close on Saturday, Dec. 2, after 84 years in business. The store’s inventory—which includes LSU gifts and apparel, art and engineering supplies, among others—is currently being liquidated. Walk-On’s purchased the bookstore’s 28,000-square-foot building in the Southgate Shopping Center for $2.7 million in late October. The building, located across a parking lot from Walk-On’s flagship restaurant, will become the chain’s new headquarters.

Net neutrality: Federal regulators unveiled a plan today that would give Internet providers broad powers to determine what websites and online services their customers can see and use, The Washington Post reports. The move sets the stage for a crucial vote next month at the Federal Communications Commission that could reshape the entire digital ecosystem. The agency’s Republican chairman, Ajit Pai, has made undoing the government’s net neutrality rules one of his top priorities, and today’s move hands a win to broadband companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast. Read more.