News roundup: Virus threatens Louisiana crawfish … Sam Burns leaving LSU this fall to pursue professional golf … What do you need to do to qualify for the nation’s best jobs?

Spreading: A deadly virus is threatening the Louisiana crawfish industry, The Associated Press reports. Mark Shirley of the LSU AgCenter says the virus known as white spot syndrome has somehow made its way to crawfish ponds in south Louisiana from southeast Asia and is having a significant impact on Louisiana’s crawfish industry. A symptom of the virus, Shirley says, shows up as white spots, about the size of a pencil eraser, on shrimp shells. There won’t be any spots on crawfish, but producers will notice a drop in production and dead crawfish in the waters, he says. Read more.

Turning pro: Golfer Sam Burns is leaving LSU to play golf professionally. Burns tells The Shreveport Times that he has decided to forego his final two years of college eligibility at LSU and will turn pro in the fall. “It’s tough, given the way we finished, but I’ll be able to look back on it and be thankful to play with these guys and how much they mean to me,” says Burns, who entered the week ranked No. 1 in the country. Burns will play in the U.S. Amateur in August and finish his amateur career at the Walker Cup—the amateur version of the Ryder Cup—Sept. 9-10 in Los Angeles. Read more.

Top rate: The nation’s best jobs boast salaries that average $100,000 and up, offer generous company benefits, and promise to have recruiting suitors fighting for your hand. But what do you have to do to land one? USA Today conducted a series of interviews with people in the nation’s top jobs, as well as those recruiting and training candidates for these roles. The paper’s mission was to see just how obtainable these plum posts are. It found that the nation’s top jobs carry highly technical jobs descriptions like DevOps engineer and analytics manager that demand an alphabet soup of computer skills as well as incessant on-the-job learning. The good news? You don’t necessarily have to be a rocket scientist to qualify for the jobs. Some folks in these roles are entirely self-taught. Read more.