News roundup: US oil output surge ‘reminiscent’ of run-up to 2014 crash … Trump’s 2019 budget calls for big cuts to EPA … Shell settles pollution allegations with $10M air controls

Beyond the horizon: A leading energy watchdog says that the boom in U.S. oil production is reminiscent of the rise in output that eventually led to the 2014 crash in crude prices. The International Energy Agency, a policy adviser to countries, says “in 2018, fast rising production in non-OPEC countries, led by the U.S., is likely to grow by more than demand.” A recent, steady increase in the price of oil has seen more U.S. producers in particular come back on line.

On the table: President Trump’s proposed 2019 budget includes steep cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, shifting many of the agency’s responsibilities to states and localities. It faces a tough road to passage. Governing magazine notes the Republican-controlled Congress rejected a similar plan to cut spending at the EPA last year. The 2019 proposal from Trump calls for a $2.8 billion—34%—cut to the EPA, and an end to some of the agency’s climate change research, marine life programs and environmental education. Read the full story.

In the air: Shell Chemical LP has agreed to spend $10 million to install and operate air pollution control technology to reduce air pollution from four industrial flares at its Norco plant, part of a settlement with state and federal agencies over alleged Clean Air Act and state law violations. The U.S. Department of Justice, EPA and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality announced the settlement Monday for the plant in St. Charles Parish. The consent decree requires Shell to reduce volatile organic compounds that officials say form smog and ground-level ozone, which irritates lungs and exacerbates diseases like asthma. Benzene, which the new equipment is also designed to control, can cause Leukemia and adverse reproductive effects in women.