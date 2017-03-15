News roundup: US argues to reinstate convictions in ‘Hollywood South’ case … Louisiana-based hospital associations express concern about GOP health care plan … Nungesser in Washington D.C. to support domestic shrimp industry

On the docket: Federal prosecutors have filed their arguments for reinstating criminal convictions against two people they claim fraudulently obtained more than $1 million in tax credits from a program that helped build Louisiana’s film industry into “Hollywood South,” The Associated Press reports. Many of the counts on which attorney Michael Arata and producer Peter Hoffman were convicted were thrown out in December 2015 by a federal judge who was highly critical of prosecutors. U.S. attorneys in New Orleans filed more than 100 pages of arguments at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, seeking to reinstate the convictions. At issue were tax credits for renovating a French Quarter building into a production facility. Hoffman and Arata were sentenced to probation on conspiracy and other remaining convictions. They have denied wrongdoing and are appealing.

Speaking out: The Louisiana Hospital Association and the Metropolitan Hospital Council of New Orleans have issued a joint statement expressing concern about several provisions of GOP’s Affordable Care Act replacement plan that they say could negatively impact the state’s most vulnerable residents. The LHA and MHCNO say $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid over the next 10 years would negatively impact services to the Louisiana’s most vulnerable residents, including low-income Medicaid enrollees, the elderly, disabled, children and pregnant women. The groups are urging Congress to engage in a transparent, thoughtful process when making major changes to the nation’s current health care system.

Headed north: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is in Washington D.C. to meet with colleagues from other states and to speak about protections on domestic shrimp at this week’s National Lieutenant Governors Association conference. The Associated Press reports that Nungesser will spend Thursday night at the White House St. Patrick’s Day reception with President Donald Trump and Ireland’s prime minister, Enda Kenny. Nungesser also will testify before the U.S. International Trade Commission, urging the commission to maintain regulations aimed at keeping some shrimp from Vietnam, China and other countries out of the United States. Such imports can drive down the cost of domestically-produced shrimp from states like Louisiana. On Monday, Nungesser was at a travel showcase in Branson, Missouri, speaking with tour operators and travel writers about Louisiana.