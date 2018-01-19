News roundup: Urban Congress on African American Males in Baton Rouge convenes Saturday … Judge to decide Edwards, Landry opioid dispute in February … Despite #MeToo movement, survey says majority still silent about workplace sexual harassment

Making mentors: The Urban Congress on African American Males in Baton Rouge will convene from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to train mentors for young black males in the city. About 500 community members are expected to attend the congress, which meets at 6955 Florida Blvd., near the Louisiana Technology Park. The event is the second of two trainings taking place this month.

Decision coming: A state district judge will decide in February whether Gov. John Bel Edwards or Attorney General Jeff Landry should have control over Louisiana’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. The Democratic governor and Republican attorney general have been unable to reach a compromise over how to handle litigation accusing drug companies of worsening opioid abuse in Louisiana. The Edwards administration filed a lawsuit in September through the state health department against more than a dozen drug companies. Read more.

Silent epidemic: Even though the #MeToo movement has empowered more people to report workplace sexual harassment, a survey from Careerbuilder.com has found that many continue to keep stay quiet. The survey of 809 employees, aged 18 and older, found that 72% of those who had been sexually harassed did not report the incident. Many said they were afraid of being seen as a troublemaker. More than half did not confront the harasser, according to the survey. Read more.