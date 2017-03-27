News roundup: The Trump stock market rally is under siege … Samsung Note 7 lives on as a refurb, but not in US … Facebook’s Messenger app adds live location-sharing

Trouble brewing: Wall Street no longer believes President Trump’s agenda is a slam dunk. As CNN Money reports, the Dow slumped 184 points this morning as Trump’s stunning failure to repeal and replace Obamacare has spooked investors. By the afternoon, the Dow had recovered from the day’s low point, but was still in the red. If the losses hold and the Dow ends down, it would be an eighth-straight down day. That hasn’t happened since 2011. The market retreat is a reflection of rising fears on Wall Street that Trump’s bold promises of sweeping tax reform, regulatory relief and infrastructure spending is in doubt. Read the full story.

Make a note: Samsung has pulled its notorious Galaxy Note 7 phone out of mothballs for sale as refurbished models or for rental. As USA Today reports, the Note 7 models will not be sold in the United States, and in the countries where Samsung will offer it, the old Note 7 models will be under a different name, according to Samsung. Consumers and reviewers loved the Galaxy Note 7—until the lithium-ion battery’s tendency to smoke and catch fire prompted Samsung to recall the model twice. It ended up pulling the phone off the market altogether, and airlines still warn passengers about taking them on flights. Read the full story.

Sending a message: Facebook Inc. added a feature to its Messenger app today to allow users to share their locations continuously for up to an hour, ramping up competition with tools offered by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Maps. As Reuters reports, the company has found that one of the most used phrases on Messenger as people talk to friends and family is “How far away are you?” or some variation, says Stan Chudnovsky, head of product for Messenger. Messenger was once part of the core Facebook smartphone app, but the company broke it out as a separate app in 2014 and has since invested in frequent changes to build a service distinct from the massive social network. Read the full story.