News roundup: Trahan Architects named top 50 US design firm … FDA plans to sharply restrict the sale of most e-cigarettes … Federal judge blocks Keystone XL

Shining stars: Trahan Architects, which is proposing to build a horizon-changing pencil building condo project in downtown Baton Rouge has been ranked 9th among top design firms by Architecture Magazine. Among the projects in Trahan’s portfolio is a redesign of the Magnolia Mound Turner Family Visitors Center on Nicholson Drive. Read the full story.

Vaping ban: The Food and Drug Administration plans to sharply restrict the sale of most flavored pod-style e-cigarettes, effectively pulling them from most convenience stores and gas stations and requiring strict age verification controls for online sales, according to senior FDA officials. The Wall Street Journal reports the actions, expected to be announced as early as next week, are aimed at limiting access to the e-cigarettes most popular among children, whose use is surging. Many e-cigarette companies, including market leader Juul Labs Inc., sell nicotine liquids with flavors like mango and cucumber. Read the full story.

Keystone block: A federal judge in Montana has blocked the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline after finding the Trump administration had failed to conduct necessary environmental reviews, The Houston Chronicle reports. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris’ ruling puts into further question a project that had galvanized the environmental movement and President Donald Trump had made a cornerstone of his bid for U.S. “energy dominance.” Read the full story.