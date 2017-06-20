News roundup: Together Baton Rouge flood meeting is still set for tonight … Thursday’s PitchBR competition postponed … Deadline approaching for Restore Louisiana loan program

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify that the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program is open to essential business until June 30. After that date, the program becomes open all small businesses.

Still on: Heavy rains have not deterred Together Baton Rouge from hosting a flood recovery meeting tonight. The grassroots organization says the session will go on as planned at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Attendees should arrive 15 minutes early. At the meeting, Together Baton Rouge intends to launch a communitywide campaign to support the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Survey. Also on the agenda: strengthening watershed-level flood prevention, incentivizing higher development and initiating a campaign to overhaul Baton Rouge’s drainage infrastructure. Metro Council members and state lawmakers are expected to attend, as are Baton Rouge Planning Director Frank Duke and Randy Gaudet, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s assistant chief administrative officer. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Get more information.

Postponed: The latest installment of PitchBR has been postponed due to the weather. The entrepreneurial competition, in which business owners and companies pitch their products and services for a $1,000 grand prize, will be rescheduled to an undetermined later date. The competition—the second of this year—was to take place Thursday at Kean Miller. SellSwipe, Health Engagements and Kid’s Cabby were the announced participating companies. Baton Rouge’s Head Health Network won the first PitchBR competition of this year in April. HHH uses in-helmet sensors to detect and monitor concessions in student athletes.

Helping hand: Small businesses and nonprofits can apply for a Restore Louisiana Small Business Program loan to cover disaster-related expenses resulting from the August 2016 flood. The loan program provides assistance to eligible flood-impacted businesses and nonprofits in the 51 disaster-declared parishes in Louisiana. Eligible borrowers can qualify for loans ranging from $20,000 and $50,000 through the program. Borrowers can get an interest free loan, with 20% of the balance forgiven once 80% is repaid, but those conditions only apply if borrowers comply with requirements, provide necessary documentation and make payments as agreed. The first phase of the loans will go toward businesses that provide essential services, like day care centers, grocery stores health care providers, restaurants and pharmacies. After June 30, the program opens up to all small businesses and monies will be disbursed on a first come, first serve basis. Apply and get more information.