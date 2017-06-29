News roundup: Together Baton Rouge asks supporters to attend Cassidy town hall meeting … CSRA awarded major Defense Department contract … Millennials eat up savings by dining out a lot, study says

Face to face: Together Baton Rouge is asking its supporters to attend U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s town hall meeting at 1 p.m. this Friday at Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave., to share their testimonies about health care and flood recovery. Cassidy is also hosting a second town hall on Friday at 3 p.m. at Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. The senator will be joined by representatives from FEMA, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness as well as the Office of Community Development to discuss flood relief for local residents. Together Baton Rouge, however, is asking supporters to take a stand on the Senate GOP health care bill, which has been delayed, and federal support for flood recovery.

Major win: CSRA, which has an Integrated Technology Center is in Bossier City, has been awarded a $498 million U.S. Department of Defense contract. The international firm says the contract will utilize the talent and capabilities out of CSRA’s Integrated Technology Center in Bossier. CSRA provides next-generation technology services for the federal government. Under the contract, CSRA will provide DoD with a private cloud infrastructure and will have opportunities to expand the services its offers to the federal agency. Larry Prior, the company’s president and CEO, calls the contract a game changer that positions CSRA as an industry leader for cloud and military IT. Read more.

Dollars and cents: The average millennial eats out five times a week, and between Starbucks runs and bar tabs, it’s harder for them to develop a savings habit, a new study says. As USA Today reports, the Bankrate.com study found millennials are falling victim to common financial vices, like spending money by eating out or ordering in a lot. And it may not be their fault. The growing popularity of online ordering services like Waitr, Uber Eats, and Grubhub make ordering food and avoiding supermarkets easier than ever. Bankrate data shows 29% of millennials say they buy brewed coffee at least three times per week, 51% go to a bar at least once a week and 54% eat out at least three times a week or more—and the costs add up. Read more.