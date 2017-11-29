News roundup: ‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer fired after sexual misconduct review … Baton Rouge attorney Spencer Calahan breaking ground on downtown office complex … Roy Moore regains lead in Alabama Senate race

Sexual misconduct: Matt Lauer, who anchored the Today Show for two decades, has been fired by NBC News after the network received a complaint about alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Lauer. “Today” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced Lauer’s firing this morning. NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack says in a memo to employees that the complaint was made by a colleague of Lauer’s and prompted a review that determined a clear violation of the company’s standards. It was the first complaint lodged against 59-year-old Lauer, who joins a string of media personalities fired for alleged inappropriate workplace behavior. Read more.

Breaking ground: Baton Rouge attorney, Spencer Calahan, and his team will break ground on a five-story downtown office complex on Thursday. The complex—projected to cost $11 million—will be located at the intersection of St. Louis Street and South Boulevard and will feature a helipad, covered terrace, two levels of parking and three floors of office space. Construction is expected to be complete by December 2018. The building will be prominently located downtown, along Interstate 10 at the base of the Mississippi River Bridge and in front of the route for the proposed Baton Rouge tram. The helipad, a release says, will be for “VIPs” looking to land near LSU’s campus.

Out ahead: Roy Moore has regained his lead in Alabama’s open U.S. Senate race, jumping ahead of Democratic challenger Doug Jones in a new poll that shows partisan preferences reasserting themselves in the election. Baton Rouge-based JMC Analytics conducted the poll on Nov. 27-28, finding that 48% of Alabama voters favored Moore, while 43% support Jones. In short, sexual misconduct allegations that have plagued Moore’s campaign have not materially impacted the race. Separately, Morning Consult/Politico survey found growing skepticism among GOP voters nationally about the allegations against Moore.