News roundup: Tin Roof unveils new brew … Wallet app now available for Louisiana drivers … Scientists spot a freshly formed planet light years away  

Fruity ale: Tin Roof Brewing Company is adding another brew to it’s Flagship Beer Portfolio, Über Froot Blackberry Berliner Weisse. Blackberry flavor dominates this sweet and refreshingly tart ale from the company that recently brought home a 2018 Lantern Award. The beer, available in cans and on draft, will be released on noon Saturday, July 7, in the Tin Roof Taproom, according to a Tin Roof announcement. A full market release is expected this early August.

LA Wallet: Louisiana’s new digital driver’s license app is now available to the public. The LA Wallet app displays an image of a physical Louisiana license cell phones ensuring that Louisiana drivers who have their cell phones will always have access to their license. The app, as first reported by Daily Report, was developed by Envoc, a Louisiana-based software development firm. LA Wallet is the first digital driver’s license app to be fully launched in the United States. LA Wallet is free to download, but an in-app purchase of $5.99 activates a citizen’s license or ID for legal acceptance. See the announcement.

Newborn: Thanks to European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope, a group of astronomers have taken the first photograph of a planet being formed around a young dwarf star called PDS 70. The planet has been named PDS 70b, Engadget reports. The distance between the newly forming planet and its host star is somewhere in the neighborhood of 1.8 billion miles. Astronomers have seen these discs of planet-forming materials surrounding young stars before, but this is the first time they’ve actually been able to detect a separate baby planet. Read the full story.

