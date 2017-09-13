News roundup: Tin Roof names CEO … Four Baton Rouge organizations get grant to provide mental health services to flood victims … Nordstrom’s new concept store to include booze, but no clothes

At the helm: Tin Roof Brewing Co. has named Jacob Talley, former craft brand manager for Mockler Beverage, as its new CEO. Talley will focus on Tin Roof’s long-term strategy as the company enters in a period of rapid growth, according to a news release. Talley had served as Mockler’s craft brand manager since early 2013, and was in charge of up to 40 different craft and import suppliers. He guided double-digit craft growth each year at Mockler.

Help available: The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has collectively awarded $300,000 to four Baton Rouge area organizations to provide mental health services for those impacted by last August’s flood. Grantees—HIV Aids Alliance for Region Two dba Open Health Care Clinic, CareSouth, RKM Primary Care FQHC Network and EXCELth—will be used to provide counseling and other services to those suffering from depression or other mental health conditions. The Community and Patient Partnered Research Network and Baton Rouge Area Foundation, working in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and the Baton Rouge Health District, secured the grant. Resilient Baton Rouge will administrator and implement the health care program in conjunction with the organizations that secured the grant.

Trying it on: Nordstrom will begin testing a new compact store concept that offers wine, beer and espresso for customers—but no clothes. The Washington Post reports Nordstrom Local will open in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 3. The new concept will span roughly 3,000 square feet, which is much smaller than its typical 14,000-square-foot retail locations. Though there will be no merchandise for sale, stylists will be on hand to guide shoppers to a personalized wardrobe, which customers can then order online. Read more.