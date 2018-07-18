News roundup: Is a tiger an individual? … AgCenter idea home celebrates 10th anniversary… USDA offers assistance to ag producers affected by 2017 hurricanes

Tony the tiger: The Animal Legal Defense Fund announced today it has filed an appeal of a decision that found the late Tony the Tiger, who was kept at a gas station in Grosse Tete, could not be considered an “individual.” It marks the latest litigation surrounding the Bengal tiger at the Tiger Truck Stop. Last year, before Tony’s passing, The Animal Legal Defense Fund requested that the USDA conduct an inspection of Tony the Tiger after learning that his health was in decline. The organization submitted a FOIA request for the inspection report and requested expedited processing, but was denied because the USDA asserted that Tony is not an “individual” as the term applies only to humans.



House of ideas: For 10 years, potential home builders, contractors and those planning renovations have looked to the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Home and Landscape Resource Center for construction ideas. Bill Richardson, LSU vice president for agriculture, said LaHouse was built at the perfect time, because it was nearly complete when Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, giving homeowners and contractors starting over a unique opportunity to see the building systems up close. See the AgCenter anniversary announcement.



Hurricane recovery: Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain announced today eligible agricultural producers affected by hurricanes in 2017 can now apply for assistance through the USDA to help recover and rebuild farming operations. Thirteen Louisiana parishes are included as designated disaster areas: Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Grant, Natchitoches, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, St. Charles, and Vernon. Read the full announcement.