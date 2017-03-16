News roundup: Tickets available for Leadercast Greater Baton Rouge … Baton Rouge Community College celebrates auto training center opening … Market at the Mill returns to New Roads

On the big screen: Director, actor and playwright Tyler Perry is among the speakers included in the lineup of the upcoming Leadercast Greater Baton Rouge event taking place on May 5. According to a news release, this year’s theme explores what it means to be “Powered by Purpose” by exploring the reasons behind organization and personal motivation. Leadercast is a one-day event broadcast each year from Atlanta to thousands of people throughout the world, including Baton Rouge. The event is designed to give business and community leaders advice and inspiration to become leaders worth following. In Baton Rouge, Leadercast will be held live in real-time via satellite at the Brown Holt Auditorium, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. Tickets are available online for $89. Group rates are also available. Get more information and see the full lineup of speakers.

Grand opening: Baton Rouge Community College and its partners on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the college’s $25 million McKay Automotive Training Center in Ardendale, a 200-acre planned urban village with homes, offices and education centers. According to a news release, the center’s automotive technology program will provide specialized classroom instruction and practical shop experience to individuals learning how to provide service and maintenance to all types of automobiles. The 83,000-square-foot training facility includes two fully equipped diesel labs, three industry standard diagnostic/technical labs, six high-tech classroom environments and a 100-seat auditorium. The program offers two associate degree options in automotive technology and diesel heavy truck technology.

Shop ’til you drop: For the sixth year, vendors, craftsmen and artisans will converge on New Roads for Market at the Mill, a three-day spring shopping extravaganza taking place at the town’s historic cotton mill, 311 Mill St., just three blocks north of Main Street. Market at the Mill will take place from April 7-9. Shoppers can find hand-crafted items, fine gifts, collectibles, wood and metal works, and glassware for sale. Hands-on arts classes also will take place. Architectural pieces, collectibles and country furniture will be on display. It cost $5 to enter the market, which is open from noon to 8 p.m. on April 7. The market opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 9. Get more information.