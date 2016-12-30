News roundup: Three Shreveport museums could be spared closures … Minimum wage to increase in 19 states … US companies rush to link jobs to Trump

In the works: Three Shreveport museums facing an imminent shutdown have been given a sudden—and unexpected—reprieve, The Shreveport Times reports. In September, Secretary of State Tom Schedler said he planned to cut funding to Shreveport’s Spring Street Historical Museum and the Shreveport Water Works Museum—and by extension, the Shreveport Railroad Museum, which is on the same property—on Dec. 31. But Schedler is now considering granting a potential 60-day extension to the museums after receiving a call from Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler, who spoke of the museum’s importance of the local community. A deal has yet to be finalized. Read the full story.

The bottom line: It will be a happy New Year indeed for millions of the lowest-paid U.S. workers. Nineteen states, including New York and California, will ring in the year with an increase in the minimum wage, The Associated Press reports. Workers in Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages in the country, at $11 per hour. California will raise its wage to $10.50 for businesses with 26 or more employees. New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, to $10.50 for small businesses in the city, $10 in its downstate suburbs and $9.70 elsewhere. The minimum wage in Louisiana is not changing. Read the full story.

Cozying up: A growing list of companies—including Dow Chemical, Carrier and IBM—have sought to give President-elect Donald Trump the credit he seeks for job or investment announcements, hoping their concessions can win them seats at the table as health care, education, financial services and technology policies are crafted. Politico reports some of the recent job announcements are recycled news. Others amount to little more than public-relations messaging. Analysts, though, see the announcements as a way for investors and executives to stay on Trump’s good side. Read the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, and Daily Report will not be published. It will return on Tuesday. Have a safe and happy holiday.