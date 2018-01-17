News roundup: Think Baton Rouge is cold? This is cold … Restaurants offer waivers to customers wanting increasingly spicy foods … Walmart offers way to turn leftover opioids into useless gel

Blistering cold: Think Baton Rouge is freezing today? Try taking a trip to Oymyakon, a rural Russian village where the average temperature in the winter is minus-58 degrees Fahrenheit, The Washington Post reports. The village—where frostbite is a constant danger and eyelashes freeze—is home to roughly 500 people and is an international curiosity. Cloaked in darkness daily for 21 hours during the winter, the place has earned the reputation as the coldest permanently occupied human settlement in the world. The village’s lowest recorded temperature is minus-98 degrees. Read more.

On fire: Diners are increasingly asking restaurants to serve fiery dishes topped with chiles and other spices, but few can actually handle it, The Wall Street Journal reports. So to avoid being held liable for troubles that arise from the consumption of spicy foods, restaurants are asking their diners to sign waivers. Americans, in general, are consuming more chile peppers, with half of the consumers telling consultant Technomic Inc. they prefer very spicy foods and sauces over moderate or unspicy alternatives. Read more.

Useless concoction: Walmart is helping customers get rid of leftover opioids by giving them packets that turn the addictive painkillers into a useless gel. The retail giant announced today that it will provide the packets free with opioid prescriptions filled at its 4,700 U.S. pharmacies. The small packets, made by DisposeRX, contain a powder that is poured into prescription bottles. When mixed with warm water, the powder turns the pills into a biodegradable gel that can be thrown in the trash. Read more.