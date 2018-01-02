News roundup: Tech analyst predicts Amazon will acquire Target … 300 prominent women create initiative to fight sexual misconduct in the workplace … Wall Street starts off strong in 2018

The next big deal?: Could Amazon be coming to a Target near you? Technology analyst Gene Munster predicts the tech giant will shake up the retail market in 2018 with the acquisition of Target, Bloomberg reports. Target, Munster says, is the ideal offline partner for Amazon because the companies have a shared demographic and the store has a manageable but comprehensive store count. Read more.

It’s about time: Three hundred prominent actresses and female agents, writers, directors, producers and entertainment executives have formed an ambitious, sprawling initiative to fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and in blue-collar workplaces nationwide, The New York Times reports. Called Time’s Up, the movement includes a legal defense fund to help protect less privileged women like nurses, janitors at farms and factory workers from sexual misconduct and the fallout associated with reporting it. Read more.

Strong start: Buoyed by gains in technology and consumer discretionary spending, Wall Street’s main indexes were higher today on the first trading day of 2018, Reuters reports. Major stock indexes closed out 2017 with their best performance since 2013, powered by a combination of strong economic growth, solid corporate earnings, low interest rates and hopes of corporate tax cuts. Read more.