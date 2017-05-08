News roundup: Swift Energy rebrands as Silverbow Resources … Weekly unemployment claims in Louisiana increase … NFIP grants fourth extension for Louisiana flood victims

By another name: Swift Energy is taking on a new name as it changes strategy and moves to a more prestigious address in the stock market, FuelFix.com reports. The energy company is rebranding as SilverBow Resources and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SBOW.” The company will continue its full and complete transition to the name SilverBow Resources in the coming weeks. The rebranding comes after the company turned its focus to become a pure play Eagle Ford focused operator. It has increased its full-year capital budget to as much as $200 million with hopes of drilling 26 wells, up from 12 under its previous annual plan. The company emerged from bankruptcy in late April.

Help wanted: Weekly unemployment insurance claims for the week ending April 29 increased to 2,640 from the previous week’s total of 2,631, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For the comparable week a year ago, 2,563 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average, a less volatile measure of claims, increased to 2,609 from the previous week’s average of 2,583. Continued unemployment insurance weeks claimed for the week ending April 29 increased to 21,914 from the previous week’s total of 21,810. Continued weeks claimed were below the comparable figure of 22,854 for the week ending April 30, 2016.

More time: National Flood Insurance Program policyholders affected by the August flood now have until Friday, Sept. 1, to submit Proof of Loss forms that substantiate insurance claims. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the extension Friday. This is the fourth deadline extension for NFIP policyholders. Usually a Proof of Life form must be submitted within 60 days of a flood. FEMA says the new deadline will give policyholders more time to work with their insurance company to finalize claims. The document is required before the NFIP can make a payment on a claim.