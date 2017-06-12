News roundup: Stone Energy announces more workforce reductions … Acadiana program aims to help small businesses grow … Strain talks infrastructure with Trump, Pence

Downsizing: Stone Energy—less than a year after laying off 45 employees in Lafayette, New Orleans and Houston—has again reduced its workforce. The Lafayette-based company announced the layoffs in a news release Friday, though it did not specify how many employees were impacted. The company’s announcement says the action is expected to result in a roughly 25% decrease in salaries, general and administrative cash costs for the second half of this year. Read more.

Planting a seed: Applications are being accepted for Accelerate Acadiana, a new initiative that aims to help small businesses grow. The free 14-week course is a collaboration of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Community Foundation of Acadiana’s INNOV8. Eight business will be chosen, with the goal of helping business owners build relationships with investors, connect with mentors and get funding to grow their companies. Accelerate Acadiana begins in August and runs through the fall semester. Get more information.

At the table: Mike Strain, head of Louisiana’s Department of Agriculture and Forestry, was part of a group that met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Thursday to discuss how infrastructure challenges impact rural communities. Ideas for reducing project permitting times as well as giving state and local governments increased flexibility on infrastructure projects were among the topics Strain and others discussed with the administration as part of the White House Infrastructure Summit. Strain also led a discussion on the need to investment in mechanisms to bring products to the market via waterways, railroads and highways.