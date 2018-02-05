News roundup: Spanish Town Parade plans to roll despite rainy forecast … New Mexico tribe ends bid to buy Lake Charles casino … Did Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial reveal the location of HQ2?

Ready to roll: The Spanish Town Parade isn’t letting the possibility of rain derail its plans to roll through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday. In a Facebook post, parade organizers say they plan to roll rain or shine at noon—though the time may be altered. They also acknowledge that police will make the final decision on the ultimate outcome of the parade. Saturday is expected to be cloudy and showers are likely, with a high near 71, according to the National Weather Service.

End game: A New Mexico tribe’s bid to buy a Louisiana casino has failed. The Gallup Independent reports Laguna Pueblo didn’t obtain approval from Louisiana Gaming Control Board by a deadline. That prompted the owner of the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles in Westlake, Louisiana, to cancel plans to sell to the Laguna Development Corp.’s Kicks Entertainment unit. In August 2016, the Laguna Development Corp. announced it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles for $134.5 million, but the purchase had to be completed within 12 months.

H2Q clue?: Did Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial about Alexa—the virtual voice assistant—contain a clue about the where HQ2 will be located? Some Super Bowl viewers think so. As Business Insider reports, Alexa tries to give the weather for Austin, Texas, one of the cities in the running for the HQ2 project, before losing her voice in the commercial. Austin is considered one of the best candidates for the project by many analysts. The commercial led Twitter users and Texas publications to speculate that it could be a hint that Amazon is going to eventually choose the city for its second headquarters. Amazon is expected to announce the winner of the project later this year. Read more and see the commercial.