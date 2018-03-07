News roundup: Southwest unveils Louisiana One aircraft … The FBI’s cozy relationship with Best Buy’s Geek Squad … US businesses added 235K new workers in February

Up in the air: Southwest has introduced a new specialty carrier honoring Louisiana and New Orleans. The Louisiana One aircraft—a Boeing 737-700—is emblazoned with an artist rendition of the Louisiana state flag. Southwest unveiled the aircraft today during a Mardi Gras-themed event at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Southwest began service to New Orleans in 1979.

Friendly relations: The FBI appears to enjoy a cozy relationship with Best Buy’s technical support arm, the Geek Squad, Fast Company reports. The California-based Electronic Frontier Foundation today released documents—obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request—showing the agency has worked with Best Buy for at least a decade, paying Geek Squad employee informants who inadvertently find materials believed to be child pornography on the computers of customers. The relationship, says the foundation, may circumvent the Fourth Amendment rights of computer owners. Best Buy counters it has a moral and legal obligation to report child pornography to law enforcement. Read more.

Now hiring: U.S. companies added a healthy 235,000 jobs in February, led by solid gains in construction, hotels and restaurants, and education and health care, according to a private survey. Today’s hiring report from payroll provider ADP comes after businesses added 244,000 people in January and 249,000 in December. Those gains should be enough to reduce the unemployment rate, currently a low 4.1%, over time. With unemployment already so low, strong hiring should force employers to offer higher pay to find the workers they need. Read more.